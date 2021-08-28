Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,980 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,036,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.