Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,264 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. 218,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,575. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.