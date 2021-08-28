Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59.

