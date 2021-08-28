Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.48. 1,784,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.48. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

