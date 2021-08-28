Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

