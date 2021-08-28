Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.