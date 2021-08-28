Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 261 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.