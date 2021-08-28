Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,435,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 148,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.87. 145,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $211.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.