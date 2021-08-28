Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,592 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.47. 82,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $87.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

