Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 9,438 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

