Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 6.71% of Park City Group worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 280,993 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of PCYG opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.