ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0701 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $370.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,039.26 or 0.99972406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.00618980 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

