Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 80.9% in August

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the July 29th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 352.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

