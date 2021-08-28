Parnassus Investments CA Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 521,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $35,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $315.64 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.