PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $96.77 million and $1.76 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001680 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

