Patterson Companies (PDCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.29 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

