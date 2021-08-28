Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report $346.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.70 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTEN stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

