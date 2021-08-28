Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $484.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.74. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $490.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

