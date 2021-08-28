PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. PegNet has a market cap of $356,157.08 and approximately $23,338.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00136751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00150823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.72 or 0.99984968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01002736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.31 or 0.06652709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

