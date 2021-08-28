Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.81.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.34. 31,932,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

