Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is Impax Asset Management Group plc’s 7th Largest Position

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,581,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,767 shares during the period. Pentair makes up approximately 2.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 5.78% of Pentair worth $645,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 51.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 278.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,017. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

