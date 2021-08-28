Peony (PNY) Market Cap Tops $7.65 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $20,103.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 21,565,369 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.