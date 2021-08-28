Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $620.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.