pEOS (PEOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $674.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. pEOS has a market cap of $1.66 million and $674.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.43 or 0.99992133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.42 or 0.06542358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.00994052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

