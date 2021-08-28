PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

