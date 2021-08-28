Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Perion Network stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

