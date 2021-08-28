PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,274 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.06% of PerkinElmer worth $183,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.91. 438,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.50 and a 1 year high of $188.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.