PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $182.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.50 and a 12-month high of $188.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

