Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in August

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the July 29th total of 558,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.1 days.

ILPMF remained flat at $$1.68 on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

