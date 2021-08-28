Permission Coin Price Reaches $0.0036 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $47.74 million and approximately $423,848.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 113% higher against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

