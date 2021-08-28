Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 85.7% in August

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of PRTDF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
Petro Matad Company Profile
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.