Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.02.

PEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$6.57 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$31,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,375. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total transaction of C$40,999.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,992.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $229,900 and sold 100,967 shares worth $649,621.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

