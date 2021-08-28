Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,924,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

