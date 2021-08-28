Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGSVY stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.90. Pgs Asa has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

