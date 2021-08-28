Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0391 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $13,580.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00137932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00151471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.21 or 0.99923472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.00996545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.66 or 0.06602352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

