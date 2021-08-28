Phantomx (PNX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $65,626.21 and $8.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00490057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003363 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.28 or 0.01079543 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

