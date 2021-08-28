Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,276,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 12,110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF remained flat at $$1.01 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $632.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.69. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.85.
Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.
