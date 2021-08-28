Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,276,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 12,110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF remained flat at $$1.01 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $632.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.69. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PHGUF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

