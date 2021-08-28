Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

