Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $259.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $259.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,823.87 or 1.00119657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00487597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00355695 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.38 or 0.00853834 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00066575 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,044,200 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

