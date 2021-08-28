Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.11

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $2.69 million and $10,994.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00368968 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,834,955 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

