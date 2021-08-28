PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 1,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.4583 per share. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Separately, BOCOM International cut shares of PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.