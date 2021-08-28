PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $139,362.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.64 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100615 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,502,253 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

