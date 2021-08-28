Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.