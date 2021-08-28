Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0003 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $9,525.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

