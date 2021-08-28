PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE PGP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
