PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PGP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

