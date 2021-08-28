PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 71.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $167,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $643,000.

Shares of PMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. 27,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,903. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

