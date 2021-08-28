Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the July 29th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PME stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

