Pinkcoin Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $408.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,549,199 coins and its circulating supply is 430,288,763 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

