Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pinterest by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Pinterest by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,587,000 after buying an additional 117,911 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Pinterest by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 119,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. 8,341,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,429,905. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.