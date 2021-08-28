Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $698.57 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00007707 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $698.57 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00304178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00146460 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00171561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,147,373 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

